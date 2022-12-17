A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is the most beloved and prolific Christmas story of all time (apart from that first one). The story of a mean old miser who learns the error of his ways and embraces life has inspired millions over several generations. Many have adapted and re-imagined it over the years, especially on television.

It has become so well-regarded that dozens of shows have done episodes that follow the book’s structure. Many do a straight retelling of the story, while others choose to play around with its foundation and tropes. Regardless, they all add to the incredible legacy this story has left for Christmas as a whole.

12 “Scrooge Gets an Oscar”

'The Odd Couple' (Season 1, Episode 12)

Picture this: You fall asleep, and are suddenly awakened by a person who tells you they’re going to take you to your past, present, and future. For sure, you would freak out, not believing that what you’re witnessing is real, but then, you buy into what the person is saying, and agree to go on this journey, seeing the error of your ways and striving to change in the morning. All of this is saying that the Season 1 Christmas episode of the classic ABC sitcom, The Odd Couple, stays faithful to the original material.

Here, Oscar (Jack Klugman) is visited by Ebenezer Madison as they embark on a Christmas Carol-like journey through Oscar’s misdeeds. Just because it’s by-the-book, however, doesn’t mean that it isn’t hilarious, as this holiday episode doesn’t shy away from the comedy.

11 “A Keaton Christmas Carol”

'Family Ties' (Season 2, Episode 9)

It’s safe to say that Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox) has never been a huge fan of the Holiday season, and in 1983, he donned the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the Season 2 Holiday episode “A Keaton Christmas Carol.” Here, Alexa is visited by members of his family that strive to show him the true meaning of Christmas, and show him how his selfishness has an impact on the family.

“A Keaton Christmas Carol” played close to the original story, but added in an extra layer of showcasing how one’s selfishness can have a negative impact on the people around them. It’s a heartfelt episode that didn’t skimp on the comedy, and it was a joy watching Alex discover the true meaning of Christmas.

10 "Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol" (1962)

'Mr. Magoo' (Christmas Special)

One of the earliest shows to utilize the Christmas Carol format and holds the unique distinction of being the first animated Christmas special in television history. Everyone’s favorite oblivious old blind man (Jim Backus) takes on the role of Scrooge in a Broadway musical performance of the story.

Strangely enough, this version switches the order of past and present, with razzleberry-loving Tiny Tim (Joan Gardner) and family being shown first. While not having aged the best, this special was remembered well enough that a parody of this version helped Homer Simpson on his own Christmas redemption journey.

9 "Last Christmas!"

'Ducktales' (Season 2, Episode 6)

Mickey’s Christmas Carol is one of the most popular takes on the story, with Scrooge McDuck in the role he was born to play. So when the Ducktales reboot began, it paid tribute to the story and played around with the conventional Christmas Carol structure.

The three Christmas ghosts visit Scrooge (David Tennant)—not because he’s a greedy old miser, but because they’re old friends who meet every Christmas Eve to party. Scrooge eventually decides spending Christmas with family is better, but the Ghost of Christmas Past (Jack McBrayer) has other ideas.

8 "A Flintstones Christmas Carol" (1994)

'The Flintstones' (Christmas Special)

The Bedrock Community Players are putting on A Christmas Carol, and the modern Stone Age family is leading the cast. Bamm-Bamm (Don Messick) is Tiny Tim, Barney Rubble (Frank Welker) is Bob Cratchit, and Fred Flintstone (Henry Corden) is Scrooge himself.

But the role of Scrooge quickly starts to go to Fred’s head, and he begins ignoring his family in favor of preparing his lines. But through experiencing the role (and a quick bit of present shopping), Fred comes to his senses, and all have a Merry Christmas. Not bad, considering this holiday and book weren’t even invented for another few million years.

7 "Xmas Marks the Spot" (1986)

'The Real Ghostbusters' (Season 1, Episode 13)

Ever wonder what Christmas would be like if the ghosts’ plan for Scrooge were foiled somehow? Well, if there’s anybody in history up to that task, it would be the Ghostbusters. At Christmastime, they’re accidentally brought back in time to Victorian London and witness the three visiting Scrooge (Peter Renaday).

They capture the ghosts and return to their present, only to discover everyone in the future treats Christmas with the same contempt and hate towards it as Scrooge did. So now they must return to the past and continue Scrooge’s redemption, while Egon (Maurice LaMarche) must go into the containment unit to free the ghosts.