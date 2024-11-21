BBC returns with another edition of A Ghost Story For Christmas, the spooky-themed series of films released every year around the holidays. Per Variety, Mark Gatiss returns to direct Woman of Stone, adapted from the E. Nesbit story. Previously, Gatiss fittingly helmed Lot No. 249, a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle story. In addition to being a talented director, Gatiss is also known for starring in BBC’s Sherlock as Mycroft Holmes. 2024’s A Ghost Story For Christmas has been taken from Nesbit’s story Man-Size In Marble and follows a Victorian couple, Jack (Éanna Hardwicke) and Laura (Phoebe Horn). The synopsis is as follows:

“The couple are settling into a small cottage in a quiet village when their idyll is overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper, Mrs Dorman, and the legend of the village church’s tomb effigies – a pair of marble knights who are said to rise from their slabs on Christmas Eve. Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he feels drawn to the church, leaving Laura at home, all alone.”

For this interpretation, Gatiss has renamed the project to its current title, which could indicate where the story is going once Jack leaves Laura alone. While no one can say for sure until the film airs, there is no doubt that Gatiss brings passion to yet another BBC production.

Mark Gatiss Has Been a Force For ‘A Ghost Story For Christmas’

Image via Paramount

As one of the creatives behind Sherlock, Gatiss has a long-standing relationship with BBC Studios. The actor-director shows commitment to these stories, as he told Variety.

“‘Woman of Stone’ is an adaptation of E Nesbit’s ‘Man-Size in Marble’ – the very first ghost story I ever read! I’ve always wanted to adapt it and am immensely pleased with the way it’s turned out. As ever, a phenomenal cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring some festive frights to the nation’s fireside and I’m particularly pleased to be celebrating the work of the great and underrated Edith Nesbit.”

His previous Christmas movie venture, the adaptation of Lot No. 249, was also a famous work and had a stacked cast for the 2023 production. Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame stars as Abercrombie Smith, a student at Oxford who discovers a revived mummy is killing his cohorts. Gatiss excels at this type of fare and will draw in audiences for his new film. Viewers can catch Woman of Stone when BBC debuts Gatiss’ Ghost Story films internationally.

