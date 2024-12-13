Tired of the same old wholesome Christmas specials, but don’t want another debate about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie? If you’re in need of something really fresh and don't mind some scares, head over to horror and check out the wonderfully weird A Christmas Horror Story. Jointly directed by Grant Harvey, Steven Hoban, and Brett Sullivan, this Christmas anthology tells four distinct tales of terror during the holidays, tied together by a framing device starring William Shatner as a radio DJ. But these tales aren’t the usual holiday horror fare; there are some ideas in this movie that are truly unique to a Christmas-themed movie, and even the more classic tales involving Krampus and Santa’s elves feature some pretty creepy creature designs to keep you invested from start to finish.

'A Christmas Horror Story' Breaks Away From Traditional Holiday Horror

A Christmas horror anthology is already novel enough, and two of the tales in A Christmas Horror Story aren’t even based on traditional Christmas themes. Yes, Christmas is the backdrop, since all the stories take place at the same time, but the horror elements of the stories are virtually unrelated to the holiday. Because they're bolstered by the other, firmly Christmas-inspired segments, this deviation totally works. One story involves three teenagers, Molly (Zoé De Grand Maison), Ben (Alex Ozerov), and Dylan (Shannon Kook) who break into a locked area of their school only to be trapped by the ghost of another young woman. But this isn't a helpful Christmas spirit like the ones that visited Scrooge... this is an angry spirit from the school’s past when it was a convent. (The convent did terrible things to her because she was pregnant, presumably out of wedlock.) The ghost manipulates and controls the trio of teens to get what she wants, and, if they don’t comply, they won’t live to see another Christmas.

The second story that deviates from holiday traditions is based on the idea of a changeling: a being that takes the place of a human child after the original child is kidnapped by supernatural creatures. Scott Peters (Adrian Holmes) and his wife, Kim (Oluniké Adeliyi), lose sight of their son, Will, while illegally cutting down a Christmas tree on someone else’s property to take home with them. When they find Will again, he’s virtually mute and begins behaving strangely, eating vast amounts of food and acting out violently against his parents. This segment particularly stands out because of how niche the idea of changelings is outside of fairy tales, let alone in a Christmas-themed movie. Simply put, it’s an unusual idea to begin with, and it’s that fresh thinking that gives A Christmas Horror Story an edge against other holiday horror.

The Creature Designs in 'A Christmas Horror Story' Are Impressively Creepy

While the two other remaining segments of A Christmas Horror Story (three, if you count William Shatner’s DJ scenes) do adhere to more traditional holiday myths and legends, that doesn’t mean they’re boring. In fact, the story that’s arguably the most Christmas-centered — the one in which Santa himself is the main character — still adds an unusual twist: zombies. That’s right, Santa is fighting off his own elves on Christmas Eve after a mysterious infection takes hold of them; whatever it is, it kills them and brings them back to life as violent, foul-mouthed undead who are hungry for murder.

While the set design for Santa’s workshop looks like a rented-out office building with some Christmas decorations thrown around, the monster makeup on the elves is pretty effective. It’s almost entirely practical, so the movie doesn’t get bogged down by cheap special effects, and let’s be honest, the juxtaposition of an adorable, jolly elf and the rotten skin and bloody teeth of a zombie is a cool image. The remaining segment of A Christmas Story involves what some might consider the polar (forgive the pun) opposite of Santa: Krampus. A Christmas Horror Story does a good job of bringing the European legend to life in its own way; this movie’s Krampus is a huge, muscle-bound creature with enormous, curved goat horns and all-white skin and hair. It’s a relatively simple design, but that’s why it works. Like the zombie elves, there are very few moments with CGI. Instead, the filmmakers relied on the large frame of actor Rob Archer and enhanced it with just a few dramatic prosthetics, and the end result is striking.

In the end, A Christmas Horror Story gets a lot of bonus points for creativity, because even when some elements in the script fall flat, there are still a lot of interesting concepts at its core. From its inclusion of myths outside of the Christmas tradition to the costume work to the extra twist at the end of the Santa Claus story (no spoilers here!), viewers will see things they probably haven’t before in other holiday horror movies.

A Christmas Horror Story is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

