A Christmas Story Christmas, HBO Max's follow-up to holiday classic A Christmas Story, has added four new familiar faces to the cast. Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb are all set to return as their characters Randy, Scut Farkus, Flick, and Schwartz from the original film. It has already been announced that Peter Billingsley will reprise his acclaimed role of Ralphie. The film is said to follow an adult Ralphie in the 70s as he takes his kids to his childhood home for Christmas to give them similar experiences that he had throughout the holidays. The only other rumored cast member currently is Julie Hagerty, who has been under the speculation of possibly taking over the role of Ralphie's mother, which was originated by Melinda Dillon.

A Christmas Story Christmas will be directed by Clay Katis from a script by Nick Schenk. This will serve as Katis' third film as a director, after The Angry Birds Movie and Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell. Schenk has written several scripts for Clint Eastwood-vehicles, including Gran Torino, The Mule, and Cry Macho. Vince Vaughn will act as a producer for the film.

A Christmas Story was considered by many to be one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time. Directed by Bob Clark, the film was a sleeper hit at the box office at the time of its initial release in 1983 and has since maintained a major legacy. The classic has been shown in marathon format on both TNT and TBS during Christmas over the years. While certainly one of the more high-profile follow-ups, A Christmas Story Christmas will not be the first sequel to A Christmas Story. My Summer Story, which was also directed by Clark and featured Kieran Culkin as Ralphie, was given a limited theatrical release in 1994 while an unrelated direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2 was released in 2012. In addition, PBS aired two television films that served as follow-ups to A Christmas Story.

A Christmas Story Christmas is said to start shooting at the end of this month in Hungary. While no release date is currently confirmed, a Christmas 2022 premiere date on HBO Max seems likely. More details regarding the film should start to emerge soon. Until then, check out the official synopsis for A Christmas Story Christmas below:

"The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to the real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved Holiday classic."

