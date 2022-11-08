In the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, Flick is finally going to get his payback, 39 years after Schwartz triple dog dared him to stick his tongue to the school flagpole. As a voiceover in the hilarious new clip released by HBO Max tells, “If revenge is a dish best served cold, this was a frozen dinner.” This time around it's Flick who triple dog dares Schwartz to take a sled and make his way down what looks like an abandoned waterpark slide. As Schwartz makes his way down, Ralphie, standing with his son and Flick, is seen getting nervous all over again. While in the cult classic original movie, the firefighters and police got involved to save the day for Flick, Schwartz’s fate will only be known when the new movie comes out and for that, the clip certainly tickles our nostalgic bone.

A Christmas Story Christmas follows a now 51-year-old Ralphie, who has returned to his childhood home on Cleveland Street to give his kids a Christmas like the one he had as a child. In a continuation of the original movie, we’ll see him reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his potty-mouthed Old Man. In the recent trailer, we see after his father’s passing, Ralphie’s mother assigns him the task of giving the family a magical Christmas. The sequel seems to be hitting all the right notes to be a great holiday season watch.

The 1983 film that introduced us to the Parker family wasn’t a big box office success, but over the years gained the status of a cult classic holiday movie. The Bob Clark-directed feature was based on Jean Shepherd's characters from his book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash and Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories And Other Disasters. The success of the movie was followed by another straight-to-DVD sequel in 2012, A Christmas Story 2, though billed as a direct sequel, the movie relied on an original script by Nat Mauldin, but did not take with fans.

Image via Warner Bros/HBO Max

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer Reintroduces Us to the Parker Family

In A Christmas Story Christmas, Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie Parker, along with Scott Schwartz as Flick and R.D. Robb as Schwartz, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, and Ian Petrella as Randy. The cast also includes new faces like Erinn Hayes as Ralphie’s wife Sandy, River Drosche and Julianna Layne as their kids Mark and Julie, and Julie Hagerty, replacing Melinda Dillon in the role of Mrs. Parker. The feature is helmed by Clay Kaytis who directs from a script he co-wrote with Nick Schnek. Along with starring in the film, Billingsley is also producing, along with Vince Vaughn, Mike Drake, Iliya Sotirov, and Schenk.

A Christmas Story Christmas is scheduled to be released on November 17 on HBO Max. You can check out the new clip below: