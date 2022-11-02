In the holiday season of 1983, director Bob Clark (Black Christmas) took audiences back in time to the era of the 1940s and introduced them to the beloved Parker family. More specifically we were introduced to Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), as he looked for every avenue possible to convince his parents to buy him a BB gun, only to be repeatedly told that he would shoot his eye out. The film wasn't exactly a box office smash upon its release, but in the following years, it has become one of the most well-known and beloved holiday classics of all time. Not only is the film endlessly quotable and laugh-out-loud hysterical, but it also has elements that anyone who has a family that celebrates Christmas. Most notably, the family dynamic is one of the best in any holiday film, where the family members are driving each other crazy one second, and comforting each other in the next.

Calling A Christmas Story (1983) a cult classic doesn't even really seem fair, as it's become so well-known to the point where every person on the street is able to quote at least one line from Ralphie's story. The marketing potential of the iconic film is also off the charts, with plenty of merchandise and Christmas decorations getting sold every year, with the infamous fragile leg lamp almost constantly making an appearance. The film even got the Broadway musical treatment in 2012, going on to receive three Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. Finally, to really drive home how much people love the movie, TBS holds a twenty-four-hour marathon consisting of just A Christmas Story on a loop. Given the surprisingly massive popularity of the holiday film, a sequel, while not necessarily warranted, was becoming increasingly likely...

We got that sequel in 2012 with A Christmas Story 2, and we've done our darnedest to forget that it exists. Thankfully, another sequel is set to release later this year with A Christmas Story Christmas (2022). Now Ralphie is all grown up in the era of the 1970s, and unlike that straight-to-video sequel that we're still going to pretend never happened, A Christmas Story Christmas will feature some cast members from the original classic. Who exactly is returning this time around? Is the new film releasing or in theaters? Will we ever find out if Little Orphan Annie had anything more to her secret message beyond telling kids to drink their Ovaltine? Read below to find out everything we know so far about the return of Ralphie Parker (as well as a few of his old friends).

Image via Warner Bros./HBO Max

Related:'A Christmas Story Christmas' Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie Parker

Watch the Trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas

The first trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas is a teaser in every sense of the word. The thirty-second sizzle features some visuals that fans will almost certainly recognize from the original film, including the untouched Parker family living room, the lampshade of Old Man Parker's (Darren McGavin) notorious "major award", and a framed photo consisting of Ralphie and his two best friends Flick (Scott Schwartz) and Schwartz (R.D. Robb). The brief teaser footage concludes with Ralphie, played once again by Peter Billingsley for the first time in decades, putting on his iconic glasses and greeting the audience with a smile.

After the brief teaser, we got a much better look at what’s in store for A Christmas Story Christmas, showing Ralphie, along with his new family, reuniting with childhood friends Flick and Schwartz as well as his dear mother. Ralphie is currently dealing with the passing of his “Old Man”, and now is told by his mother that the responsibility of giving the Parker family a Christmas to remember lies on him. That’s much easier said than done, as it will more than likely be a hectic affair with numerous callbacks to the original film, such as Ralphie reminding his kids not to get kicked by Santa and Flick getting revenge on Schwartz with his very own triple dog dare.

Is A Christmas Story Christmas Premiering on Streaming or in Theaters?

Upon its announcement, A Christmas Story Christmas was confirmed to be streaming exclusively on HBO Max when it premieres later this holiday season. As of now, there are no plans for a theatrical release, effectively dashing Ralphie's hopes of ever winning an Oscar. That's probably for the best, as Ralphie probably would have poked his eye out again with the trophy.

Image via Warner Bros/HBO Max

HBO Max triple dog dares fans to tune in on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, to see the return of Ralphie's friends and family. Hardly a coincidental release, as this would make it thirty-nine years almost to the day since the release of the classic that started it all.

Related:'Spirited': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Ryan Reynolds-Will Ferrell Christmas Musical

What is the Plot of A Christmas Story Christmas?

The brief yet official synopsis for A Christmas Story Christmas confirms that this will be Ralphie's most personal story yet, where the character is obviously far wiser and more mature at his adult age.

Follows Ralphie, now adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man.

That last line implies that the sequel will at the very least be partially a tribute to the late Darren McGavin, whose role as Ralphie's potty-mouthed father has become known as one of his most famous roles. Now the role of the patriarch has passed onto Ralphie who now has a family of his own, and only time will tell if he'll father in his father's footsteps or take a wholly new approach to parenthood this holiday season.

Who is Making A Christmas Story Christmas?

Image via Warner Bros/HBO Max

In addition to starring in the film, Peter Billingsley (Iron Man) will also be producing, along with Vince Vaughn (The Internship), Mike Drake (Riddick), Iliya Sotirov (The Toxic Avenger), and Nick Schenk (Manhunt). Schenk, the writer of Gran Torino (2008), will also be co-writing with the film's director, Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles).

Other members rounding out the jolly crew of filmmakers include composer Jeff Morrow (Olaf's Frozen Adventure), editor David Heinz (The Call of the Wild), and costume designer Shay Cunliffe (Westworld).

Who is Starring in A Christmas Story Christmas?

Image via Warner Bros/HBO Max

The biggest news by far is Peter Billingsley's return as Ralphie. Since playing the iconic role, Billingsley has mainly stuck to appearing in smaller cameo roles, such as Ming Ming the Elf in Elf (2003) and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe with both Iron Man (2008) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Billingsley isn't the only star returning either. He'll once again be joined by Ian Petrella (Crimes of Passion) as Ralphie's brother Randy Parker, Scott Schwartz (The Toy) as the frozen pole-licking Flick, R.D. Robb (Matilda) as the triple dog daring Schwartz, and finally Zack Ward (Freddy vs. Jason) as Ralphie's former bully Scut Farkas, who has now reportedly become a police officer since getting cussed out and beat senseless by Ralphie.

One of the few major actors from the original not returning is Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) as Ralphie's Mother, but reportedly she has been recast with Julie Hagerty (Airplane!). The rest of the cast is rounded out by the members of Ralphie's family, including Erinn Hayes (Bill & Ted Face the Music) as Ralphie's wife Sandy as well as River Drosche (Gaslit) and Julianna Layne (Prodigal Son) as his children Mark and Julie.