Audiences will soon spend another Christmas with Ralphie Parker (played by Peter Billingsley). Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming HBO Max film A Christmas Story Christmas.

The trailer begins with a shot outside of the Parker home, before revealing the inside of the house, which looks similar to the way it did in the original 1983 film. One of the items shown inside the house is the shade to the infamous leg lamp that Ralphie's father (Darren McGavin) won and adored. Classic lines from the first film can also be heard while the inside of the house is shown. The trailer, rich in nostalgia, then shows an old black and white picture of Ralphie, along with his friends Flick (Scott Schwartz) and Schwartz (R. D. Robb) when they were kids. The preview then ends shows adult Ralphie putting on his glasses and smiling.

Billingsley returning for the sequel to A Christmas Story was announced in January. The film will follow Ralphie, who tries to give his own kids the same type of Christmas that he experienced at their age. Schwartz and Robb will also reprise their roles in the film, along with Ian Petrella as Ralphie's younger brother Randy. Zack Ward will also reprise his role as Scut Farkus, who was the neighborhood bully in the first film. A Christmas Story Christmas was directed by Clay Katis, and the screenplay was written by Nick Schenk.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story' Sequel Confirms Julie Hagerty and Adds Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne

The original A Christmas Story film was directed by Bob Clark and based on the book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd, who narrated the film as adult Ralphie. In the decades since its release, A Christmas Story has continued to be one of the most beloved Christmas movies. TBS and TNT even air the film for 24 hours straight starting on Christmas Eve night. While this will be the first time since the original film that Billingsley has reprised the role, there already have been two sequels to A Christmas Story. The first sequel, My Summer Story, was released in 1994. Just like the first film, it was directed by Clark and was narrated by Shepherd. In My Summer Story, Kieran Culkin took over the role of Ralphie. The second sequel, A Christmas Story 2, was released on DVD in 2012. The film was directed by Brian Levant and starred Braeden Lemasters as a teenage Ralphie. Nat Mauldin, who also wrote the screenplay, narrated the film.

A Christmas Story Christmas is scheduled to be released on HBO Max on November 17. In the meantime, check out the new teaser below: