Nearly 40 years ago, a Christmas movie staple was released, introducing audiences to the Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his family in A Christmas Story. The movie brought its fair share of chaotic (and iconic) moments that marked it as a must-watch every holiday season. Now, viewers will return to Cleveland Street with Ralphie in HBO Max's upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas. After releasing a brief teaser last month, the official trailer has finally arrived.

Immediately, the trailer heaps on the nostalgia for the first movie. We hear Ralphie's signature voiceover has he reminisces about the old days and ushers in the here and now. Already, the trailer hits on many familiar beats from the orignal movie. As Ralphie brings his kids around town, he revisits key places viewers will remember from the first movie, including Santa and the Higbees window where Ralphie once longingly eyed coveted items. It also sees the return of Ralphie's mother (Julie Hagerty), his childhood friends Flick (Scott Schwartz) and Schwartz (R.D. Robb), and his bully Scut Farkus (Zack Ward).

Along with Ralphie's nostalgia, the trailer also showcases his family -- his wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes) and their two children, Julie (Julianna Layne) and Mark (River Drosche). Viewers get a glimpse of their family dynamics, which seem to be a rather loving one as the kids give some slightly snarky commentary matched by their parents. Accompanied by "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," the holiday cheer is packed into the almost two-minute trailer. Though some drama may likely happen, for now, viewers see nothing but joy as Ralphie and company make the best of their Christmas.

Image via HBO Max

Set in the 1970s, A Christmas Story Christmas follows a now-grown Ralphie who returns home with his family in order to give them a memorable Christmas that echoes the one he had in his childhood. As he's reunited with his mother and old friends, Ralphie finds his own moments of holiday cheer. However, he must also reconcile with the passing of his father.

The screenplay was written by Nick Schenk and Clay Kaytis, with the story by Schenk and Billingsley, and Kaytis as director. Billingsley, Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, and Vince Vaughn produced, with Schenk, Mike Drake, and Peter Dodd as executive producers. Additional cast includes Ian Petrella and Davis Murphy.

A Christmas Story Christmas premieres exclusively on HBO Max on November 17. Watch the trailer below — we triple dog dare you: