The cast is growing for the upcoming sequel to A Christmas Story. Announced in an exclusive with Deadline, Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, and Julianna Layne have been added to the cast. Julie Hagerty has also been confirmed to the cast, after having been previously reported as still making a deal with Warner Bros.

The holiday sequel, titled A Christmas Story Christmas will see Peter Billingsley return to the role as Ralphie, now an adult in the 70s. Also set to return is Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb, reprising their roles from the original film. The film will follow Ralphie as he returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street. Drosche and Layne will star as his children, who Ralphie wishes to give a Christmas just as magical as his. Haynes’ joins as Ralphie’s wife, as he reconnects with childhood friends and deals with the grief of the Old Man’s passing. No word yet on Hagerty’s role.

Hagerty is best known for her role in comedy film Airplane! and its sequel Airplane II: The Sequel. Its success cemented Hagerty’s place in Hollywood as a comedic actress, leading to several roles and cameos in films and sitcoms. She hasn’t shied away from more serious roles, with recent credits including Marriage Story and Instant Family. Hayes, also a comedian, is best known for her role in dark comedy Children’s Hospital and its spinoff Medical Police. She has also been featured in a number of sitcom roles, attesting to her comedic ability. Young actors Drosche and Layne are building their filmographies, with Drosche most notably featured in the latest season of Miracle Workers, and Layne appearing as Young Ainsley in Prodigal Son.

Mixing classic and new cast, the film is sure to pay homage to its roots as Ralphie revisits his childhood. The comedic history of Hayes and Hagerty guarantees laughter in this new take on adult Ralphie and his family. A Christmas Story Christmas is written and executive produced by Nick Schenk, with Clay Kaytis set to direct. A Christmas Story Christmas will be Kaytis’ third feature film a director, after having served as an animator for Disney since the 90s. Billingsley will produce the film alongside Vince Vaughn for Wild West Picture Show Productions, with Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary films. The film will premiere on HBO Max.

