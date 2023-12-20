The Big Picture A Christmas Story is a beloved holiday film based on semi-autobiographical stories by Jean Shepherd.

Jean Shepherd co-wrote and narrated the film, adding a humorous and real-world quality to it.

Shepherd's stories, while outlandish, are relatable and elevate the film to new heights of nostalgia and humor.

Directed by Bob Clark, A Christmas Story has become one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. It spawned not just one but two sequels, and the one better accepted one just last year on Max titled A Christmas Story Christmas, bringing back a majority of the original cast of kids, including Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. It is a testimony of just how beloved the original film is. A Christmas Story has prevailed over other holiday films because it feels like a real depiction of childhood, and the reason it does is that it is mostly based on a true story. A Christmas Story is based on semi-autobiographical stories by Jean Shepherd.

Jean Shepherd co-wrote the film. Without Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story wouldn't exist.

A Christmas Story In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. Release Date November 18, 1983 Director Bob Clark Cast Melinda Dillon , Darren McGavin , Peter Billingsley , Ian Petrella , Scott Schwartz , R.D. Robb Rating PG Runtime 94 Genres Comedy , Family Writers Jean Shepherd , Leigh Brown , Bob Clark

'A Christmas Story' Is Semi-Autobiographical

Yes, A Christmas Story is semi-autobiographical, based on monologues by Jean Shepherd. Jean Shepherd was a radio personality starting in the 1940s. His comedic radio career lasted for four decades, where he often told stories that were based on his childhood, but often embellished and changed for storytelling. His improvised stories were inspired to be written down, of all people, by acclaimed children's author Shel Silverstein, as well as Shepherd's wife. His stories were eventually collected and published in the bestseller In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.

His work began to be viewed as nostalgic in readers' eyes. A Christmas Story is hugely nostalgic as well. The entire film is narrated by an adult Ralphie explaining his childhood. More than that, anyone could watch A Christmas Story and reminisce about childhood, even if that childhood looked completely different or happened in a different time. Shepherd, however, does not think of his work as nostalgic, and instead calls it 'anti-sentimental.' His biographer, Eugene Bergmann, explains that "if you really read [his work], you realize it’s a put-down of what most people think it stands for—it’s anti-nostalgic writing." Yet because Shepherd's stories are somewhat autobiographical, there is a certain nostalgic ring to them, even if they reveal the truth behind rose-tinted glasses.

Alexander Payne has undergone a similar experience with his new film The Holdovers, starring Paul Giamatti as a disliked teacher who must stay on campus during the holiday season to watch over a student left behind. The Holdovers is an incredibly emotional and lonely film, and even more so with the incredibly heartbreaking performance by Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Payne has pushed back to this film being called "cozy," calling it "nauseating," similar here to the idea that Shepherd's writing is anti-sentimental, but the ideas of anti-sentimentality and coziness are not mutually exclusive to themes of loss, loneliness, and the harshness of reality. That can be a true comfort to watch. A Christmas Story proves that.

What Was Jean Shepherd's Influence on 'A Christmas Story'?

Of course, A Christmas Story would not be the iconic film today without Jean Shepherd. Not only did he lend a hand in scripting the film, but he is also the iconic narrator of adult Ralphie! Yes, while A Christmas Story is certainly already based on Shepherd's book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, noted in the opening credits of the film, Jean Shepherd also had a hand in writing the film along with Bob Clark and Leigh Brown. His involvement with the film was essential to it being the successful classic it is today. Director Bob Clark even comments on the film's content, noting that it's not really about anything. He says "It’s a family a couple of weeks before Christmas, and the kid wants a BB gun," and that's all it is about. Yet the film prevails as one of the Christmas classics, and that is surely because of Shepherd's engrossing and hilarious stories put on the screen. From Ralphie being told he's going to shoot his eye out the entire film, to doing exactly that after he gets his Christmas wish. Flick (Scott Schwartz) getting his tongue stuck on a frozen pole after a dare, to even Ralphie dropping "the f--- word" in front of his father as a kid and having his mouth washed out with soap. These stories make the film.

Jean Shepherd's narration in the film is additionally fantastic and adds to both the comedic aspect of the film and the real-world quality behind it. Shepherd, of course, has a history of voicework. His most famous being the monologues that went on to inspire his eventual novel which this movie is loosely based on. He certainly has the experience of a comic, and that is in full force here. Narration in films does not always work. Sometimes it can even be detrimental to the film itself, like Dekard's (Harrison Ford) narration in the original cuts of Ridley Scott's Blade Runner that was subsequently dropped in his final cut of the movie. Sometimes they can feel like too much, but here, they use it hilariously. The film would be quite boring if they didn't have Shepherd's voicework in it. But not everything went smoothly. Director Bob Clark and Jean Shepherd reportedly did not get along on set very well. Shepherd, who was protective of his material being adapted into the film format, understandably couldn't help himself by continuously adding notes to the actors during filming. Shepherd was eventually barred from the set because of his disruptions. Even though he held differing beliefs about his stories and radio career, in the end, that does not discount the many people who have fallen in love with A Christmas Story over the years, finding a comfortable spot within it to enjoy during the holidays.

Jean Shepherd's Personal Stories Make 'A Christmas Story' Better

Without a doubt, Jean Shepherd's stories of childhood greatly elevated the classic holiday film to new heights. A Christmas Story may have been a sleeper hit, but it eventually became a hit nonetheless, growing popular on television and the VHS release that introduced it to a wider audience. Shepherd's adapted stories are so outlandish that they nearly seem entirely fictional, yet the very fact that they have truth in them makes them all the more believable. Ralphie's adventures, interactions with his family, and his childish Christmas wants to feel exceptionally relatable to adult audience members looking back on their childhood when watching the film. Without Jean Shepherd's true inspirations, A Christmas Story would be a shadow of itself. Sometimes the perfect mix is both reality and fiction for these hilarious life lessons.

A Christmas Story is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

