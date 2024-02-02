The Big Picture Netflix announces cast for upcoming series A Classic Spy, led by Ted Danson.

The show is based on the documentary The Mole Agent and follows a retired man who becomes a mole for a secret investigation.

The ensemble cast features an eclectic mix of characters, including family members, nursing home residents, and a private investigator.

Ted Danson and Mike Schur's latest collaboration has finally made significant headway. Recently, Netflix announced that the duo's forthcoming series, now titled A Classic Spy, has set its core ensemble cast. The comedy will feature Stephanie Beatriz, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lila Richcreek Estrada, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Eugene Cordero, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jama Williamson. Danson will lead the ensemble, as was previously revealed during the show's initial announcement.

A Classic Spy centers on Danson's character Charles, a retired man. He soon gains a fresh start in his life when he sees and responds to an ad from a PI, becoming a mole for a secret investigation. The series is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, which follows a similar premise as an elderly man named Segio goes undercover to see if claims of mistreatment at a nursing home were true. Based on character descriptions (below), it seems A Classic Spy will lean towards the same conflict.

A Classic Spy is written and executive produced for Fremulon by Schur, who previously worked with Danson on the NBC comedy series The Good Place, which Danson starred in. Schur is also known for series including The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Parks and Recreation. Additional executive producers include Morgan Sackett and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez for Micromundo Producciones, and Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements for Motto Pictures. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Who's Who in 'A Classic Spy'

Already, A Classic Spy's ensemble brings an eclectic mix of characters to the table, from those close to Charles, nursing home residents, and more. Beginning with characters not strictly at the nursing home, Ellis plays Emily, Charles' daughter and mother of three who's forced to make adjustments upon Charles' new endeavor. Cordero plays Emily's supportive husband, Joel, a 10th grade science teacher. Estrada takes on Julie, the private investigator who hires Charles and pretends to be his daughter to keep up the ruse. Jackson portrays Evan, who first hired Julie to investigate a theft.

Moving on to the Pacific View Retirement Residence group, Beatriz plays Didi, the managing director at the nursing who seems to know all. Williamson takes on Beatrice, the residence's activities director. Chinn portrays Susan, the President of the Pacific View resident council. Henderson portrays Calbert, the eyes and ears of the community. Struthers and Avery play best friends Virginia and Florence, respectively. Virginia quickly takes a liking to Charles when he joins. Getz plays Elliott who feels threatened by Charles. Ruttan plays Charles' Pacific View neighbor Gladys. Rounding out the ensemble is Kusatsu, who plays Princeton graduate Grant and "is deeply concerned with you knowing he is a Princeton grad."

A Classic Spy does not yet have a projected release window. The Mole Agent is streaming free on Tubi.

