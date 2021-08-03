Fifty years after it premiered, Stanley Kubrick’s classic dystopian film A Clockwork Orange is headed to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Tuesday that Kubrick’s highly influential film will be available in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time on September 21. A Clockwork Orange premiered in 1971, as an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel by the same title.

A Clockwork Orange starred Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge, with Warren Clarke, James Marcus, and Michael Tarn as his droogs, Pete, Georgie, and Dim. In an England of the future, Alex and his Droogs spend their nights getting high at the Korova Milkbar before embarking on "a little of the old ultraviolence" while jauntily warbling "Singin' in the Rain." After he's jailed for bludgeoning the Cat Lady to death, Alex submits to a behavior modification technique to earn his freedom; he's conditioned to abhor violence. Returned to the world defenseless, Alex becomes the victim of his prior victims. The film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Notably, last year the United States Library of Congress selected A Clockwork Orange for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The recognition came the year prior to the film’s golden anniversary. Kubrick’s former right-hand man Leon Vitali and the Kubrick Estate worked closely with the team at Warner Bros. during the mastering process to showcase a wider color spectrum than the film has previously been seen in.

A Clockwork Orange will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 and includes a disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features.

The 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features:

Commentary by Malcolm McDowell and Nick Redman

Still Tickin': The Return of Clockwork Orange [2000 Channel 4 Documentary]

Great Bolshy Yarblockos! Making A Clockwork Orange

Turning Like Clockwork

Malcolm McDowell Looks Back

O Lucky Malcolm!

Fans can also own A Clockwork Orange in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning September 21.

