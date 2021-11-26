Comedy Central is entering the TV holiday movie game with their upcoming original movie A Clüsterfünke Christmas. Described as a “cocktail of holiday movie tropes,” the film, written by Saturday Night Live alums Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer (who also star), promises to bring lots of laughs and a little bit of heart.

The trailer released this week showcases all the important parts of a romantic holiday film, including the sexy lumberjack with a heart of gold (Cheyenne Jackson) and of course, the busy businesswoman (Vella Lovell) who’s too busy for Christmas. There’s much more to the film, but the trailer’s narration that loves playing around with the repetitive words which often appear around holidays is a fun treat as well.

In the TV movie, Lovell stars as Holly, a young New York real estate executive looking to buy a quaint inn located in the small town of Clüsterfünke in order to turn it into a mega-resort. Of course, she has to convince the spinster owners (Dratch and Gasteyer) to sell the inn. Cue the previously mentioned hunky woodsman named Frank, who’s opposed to his aunts selling the estate. Are the two destined for love or will Holly return to her fast-paced life in the city?

Image via Comedy Central

RELATED: Paramount+ Announces Holiday Programming, Including ‘Rugrats’ Holiday Episode and Christmas Classics

Dratch and Gasteyer had this to say about bringing the holiday movie to life:

“It feels like a Christmas miracle to work together to create the ultimate holiday TV movie homage. We’re whipping up a punchy seasonal cocktail with insider insight from holiday film vets Danielle von Zerneck and Michael Murray, the keen eye of Anna Dokoza, and brimming with ribbons, townsfolk, and tropes - all against the classic festive backdrop of Vancouver in July!”

Anna Dokoza directs the film, with Dratch and Gasteyer both serving as executive producers alongside Meghan Hooper, Trevor Rose, and Josh Van Houdt. Other executive producers include Danielle von Zerneck, Jaime Goehring, and Shawn Williamson.

A Clüsterfünke Christmas is set to premiere December 4 at 7 PM on Comedy Central. The film will immediately be followed by an encore showing at 9 PM. You can watch the official trailer for the hilarious new Christmas movie below:

Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch Represent Boston in Super Bowl Ad Something the New England Patriots won't be doing this year.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email