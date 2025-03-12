Even with winter starting to fade in the rearview mirror, there’s still plenty of darkness left out in the world, so why not try to laugh about it? That’s precisely what Noel Leon was going for when she penned and helmed the upcoming dark comedy, A Comedy of Errors, and tossed in a smorgasbord of the very best names in comedy. Reflecting back on her own struggle with addiction, the film follows a standup comic who is facing down the holiday season in the worst way possible. Having just been dumped two days before Christmas, the young woman finds herself pulled into a relapse, and she’s ready to drag the audience along for the ride. Today, Collider is excited to exclusively share a first-look sneak peek and debut lineup of images that showcase the craziness that will unfold when the title soon makes its world debut in Berlin at EFM.

Our first look features the familiar face of Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob’s Brian O’Halloran. The stage is set under the nativity, where Noel (Leon) and her best friend, Or (Or Mashiah), have just dropped some mushrooms and are ready to trip their way into the holiday. As the two stumble through the park, with bottles of liquor in their hands, they attempt to hide from the all-knowing eyes of the trees. But, after they’re separated, Noel ends up in an incredibly non-ideal situation, and is taken into custody by O’Halloran’s cop and tossed in the drunk tank for the night.

Who Else Stars In ‘A Comedy of Errors’

Image via DG Guyer

As viewers will see through the sneak peek, Leon’s latest project primarily plays out in black and white before switching to color every now and again. Explaining the creative process behind it, Leon said,

“In the grips of an addiction everything seems black and white, which is why I shot the feature as such… with alternate reality and flashbacks in color. In this way, we sensational an addict’s yearning an escape, this elusive alternate state of mind. Inspired by Fellini, the film plays with reclaiming ‘days of innocence,’ discovering child-like whimsy and curiosity as a means of staying sober. It’s a coming-of-age tale that demonstrates the necessity of abandoning worldviews that no longer serve you inherent at each stage of life…Life (for anyone sober or not) is a continual process of becoming.”

But O’Halloran isn’t the only famous face you’ll spot in A Comedy of Errors, as other household names like Siobhan Hogan Fallon (Forrest Gump, Seinfeld), Luke Null (Saturday Night Live), Andy Dick (Reality Bites), and Judy Gold (2 Broke Girls) also join Leon’s wonderful cast of misfits.

Check out our exclusive first look at A Comedy of Errors in the player above.