The Big Picture A Compassionate Spy is a documentary that explores the story of physicist Theodore Hall, who leaked information to the Soviets to prevent a U.S. nuclear bomb monopoly.

According to the director Steve James, Hall was more aware of the implications of their work than J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

The documentary draws parallels between Hall and Edward Snowden, highlighting the importance of individuals who are willing to stand up to authority for the greater good.

Following the release of Christopher Nolan's smash hit Oppenheimer, another smaller film looks to explore another controversial figure aboard the Manhattan Project. A Compassionate Spy from Academy Award-nominated Hoop Dreams director Steve James is a documentary about Theodore Hall, a young physicist who fears a future of nuclear annihilation and begins passing information to the Soviets to help tip the scales and prevent a U.S. atomic bomb monopoly. Despite being morally-conflicted colleagues, Hall and J. Robert Oppenheimer are vastly different people in James's eyes. Speaking to Collider's Chase Hutchinson, the director compares his subject to NSA whistleblower and U.S. defector Edward Snowden.

In terms of the difference between Oppenheimer and Hall, James went as far as to call the father of the atomic bomb more naive than the undergrad working under him when it came to understanding the implications of their work. "It's kind of amazing watching Oppenheimer, which, you know, he was such a tortured soul, right?" James said. "In some ways, he was more naive, considerably more naive than Ted, about what they were doing, and Ted was 19. Think about that."

The Snowden comparison feels far more natural. Snowden became infamous in the U.S. for exposing highly classified information from the National Security Agency after trying and failing to raise ethical concerns internally. Like Hall before him, his actions put him in a moral gray area. While many condemned Snowden for his actions and he's since been labeled a traitor to the U.S., he's also received plenty of praise for providing the public with information that brings into question the country's use of mass surveillance in violation of individual privacy. Like Oppenheimer, he also received a starry feature based on his story with Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing the defector and Shailene Woodley playing his wife Lindsay Ellis. James believes these people willing to stand up to authority regardless of consequences for what they believe is a greater good can affect worthwhile change in society, saying:

" Absolutely. In many ways, one of the contemporary equivalents of Ted Hall is someone like Edward Snowden, for example. Edward Snowden was a true believer when he went to work for the NSA. He went to work for the NSA because he wasn't fit enough to become a marine – think about that. But he wanted to help his country, so he went to work for the NSA. That's where his skill set could be used. And he walked in the door a true believer in what they were doing, and it was only because after he was there and began to question what they were doing that he was prompted to do what he did. There are a lot of people that look at Edward Snowden as a traitor and look at him as someone who did an awful thing, and then there are a lot of people that look at what Edward Snowden did as incredibly brave and valuable and necessary."

The World Needs More Brave Renegades Like Hall and Snowden Says James

James not only believes that Hall thinks similarly to Snowden, but that people that possess their bravery are needed at a time when the world is facing an uncertain future between ongoing climate change, the rise of AI, and, of course, the ever-present threat of nuclear war:

"I think that Ted is one of those kind of guys. And I think at the end of the film, one of the reasons I put that very last comment at the end of the film, it's where he's saying his advice to the next generation is to basically not let people in power determine what happens in this world, to stand up to the people in power. I mean, are we not living in that time now, where that needs to happen more? Whether it's climate change or the latest fear at the end of the world, AI, it's the people who are willing to step forward and say, 'This needs to be different. We don't have to go down that path. There's something we can do here.' Those are the people we need more of, and I think Ted was one of those kind of people."

In addition to telling the story of Hall's controversial actions, A Compassionate Spy is also a love story about his lasting marriage to his wife Joan Hall, who is also a key subject of the documentary. The film made its debut to solid reviews at the Venice International Film Festival last year. Since then, James has released his latest documentary The Luckiest Guy in the World about Basketball legend Bill Walton as part of ESPN's ongoing 30 for 30 series.

A Compassionate Spy is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below.