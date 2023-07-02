Move over Oppenheimer, the upcoming documentary film A Compassionate Spy is set to be released this August, giving a different and perhaps treacherous view of the Manhattan Project, and the man who risked his life to undermine the project. And ahead of the film's release, a new trailer has just been released.

Directed by two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James, who previously worked on such iconic documentary films as Hoop Dreams and Life Itself, A Compassionate Spy will tell the gripping story of Ted Hall, a man who infamously sent nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union, effectively arming The Cold War. The film will be told from the perspective of Joan, his wife, who helped protect Ted Hall's secret for many decades.

A Compassionate Portrait of a Spy

Hall, who was recruited to the Manhattan Project in 1944 at the age of 18, helped Robert Oppenheimer and his team to create a nuclear bomb. The project, which is the subject of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer, is one of the United States' greatest accomplishments in terms of engineering. However, its development, and use, during World War II unleashed a potentially world-ending power that has haunted human society ever since. The project was initiated and pushed forward as a response to Germany's FBI surveillanceattempts at developing a nuclear weapon. As the youngest physicist on the Manhattan Project, Ted Hall was terrified of the destructive power of the weapon he was helping to create.

Concerned about the potential power monopoly such a weapon could create if kept in the United States, Hall began sharing information about the bomb with the Soviet Union. Following the war, Hall met and married Joan, and the two fought for socialist causes, and hid his secret history of espionage. Through it all, including years of FBI surveillance, the two raised a family together. The film will tell the story of Hall's remarkable life.

The new trailer, released today, shows Hall and his wife both speaking about his work as a spy and the motivation behind his seemingly treacherous actions. What inspired Hall to risk his life and send information that could negatively impact the Manhattan Project was compassion, a concept that brushes against the harsh and inhuman work of creating nuclear weapons. The new film brings a personal perspective to a time in history during which the bounds of humanity were being stretched, and compromised.

The film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its North American launch at Telluride. A Compassionate Spy will be released everywhere on August 4, 2023.