Timothée Chalamet made his acting debut in 2014 in Interstellar, the space epic from Christopher Nolan that was recently re-released in theaters to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary. Chalamet has since starred in smaller independent films like Bones and All and Beautiful Boy, and he’s also headlined major box office blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and Wonka. His latest movie, A Complete Unknown, is now playing in theaters everywhere, and after only one week, it has earned $25 million at the domestic box office. This $25 million total is enough to lift Chalamet’s career domestic box office earnings to $1.1 billion, a milestone which it just passed thanks to a $2.7 million day on Tuesday, December 31. A Complete Unknown has not yet premiered in international theaters and is currently only playing in the U.S.

Timothée Chalamet mostly has Dune: Part Two to thank for his $1.1 billion domestic box office total; the 2024 sci-fi epic directed by Denis Villeneuve scored a whopping $282 million at the domestic box office, which accounts for roughly 25% of his total haul. Wonka, which dropped at the end of 2023 and earned much of its box office total at the beginning of last year, also scored $218 million domestically to secure the second-place spot. The third-place movie in Chalamet’s domestic box office career list is Interstellar; which fell short of $200 million when it was released in 2014, but recent re-release numbers helped the film reach $203 million, giving it a nearly $100 million lead over Dune, the sci-fi prequel to Dune: Part Two that earned $109 million.

What Projects Does Timothée Chalamet Have Coming Up?

Timothée Chalamet has two upcoming projects in the works — the first is Marty Supreme, the A24 ping pong biopic detailing the life of Marty Reisman. The film has been set for release on Christmas Day later this year, and also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, and Kevin O’Leary. Chalamet will also reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Messiah, which Denis Villeneuve has confirmed is in development. It was reported that the third Dune film will begin filming early next year, and while that hasn’t been officially confirmed and the film hasn’t been given a release date, it will likely be late 2026-early 2027 before it hits theaters.

A Complete Unknown is now playing in theaters everywhere.

