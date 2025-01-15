Director James Mangold's latest film, A Complete Unknown, hasn't yet opened internationally, but it has already passed the half-century mark at the domestic box office. Having debuted over the lucrative Christmas period, A Complete Unknown held its ground amid heftier tent poles such as Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In just 20 days of release, the film has generated over $50 million domestically, and is on the verge of entering an elite list of successful music biopics. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, the film is based on the early career of the iconic Bob Dylan.

With just over $51 million in the bank, A Complete Unknown is passing the classic film Amadeus' lifetime haul to become the 11th-biggest music biopic of all time. Mangold cited it as an inspiration for A Complete Unknown. Based on the play of the same name, Amadeus imagines a rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham). The movie was directed by Miloš Forman, and released to incredible acclaim in 1984. Amadeus won eight Academy Awards, and concluded its global run with $90 million, against a reported budget of $18 million.

A Complete Unknown, on the other hand, was produced on a budget that has been reported to be as high as $70 million. The movie has already overtaken music biopics such as Notorious ($44 million), and Judy ($46 million). The film opened to positive reviews, and currently sits at a 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The platform's audience score is a far more positive 96%. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie "can’t fight off the formulaic nature of the genre, yet still finds a bold and captivating way to tell Dylan’s story."

Chalamet Is on a Hot-Streak at the Box Office

A Complete Unknown received three nominations at the recent Golden Globes, and four at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Mangold was also nominated by the Directors Guild of America; this is a much-needed return to form for him, after the disastrous Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a movie that barely recovered its reported budget of nearly $400 million. Mangold previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, which made $119 million domestically. Cash is played by Boyd Holbrook in A Complete Unknown, which also features Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton.

A Complete Unknown is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

