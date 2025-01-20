It seems inevitable that every well-known musician will inevitably get their own biopic, as the popularity of biographical films centered on iconic artists has skyrocketed in recent years. Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis were both major award season contenders, and films such as Straight Out Compton and Rocketman were critical and financial successes. Unfortunately, the genre grows significantly less interesting when the films serve as nothing but free publicity for their subjects; considering that the estates of Bob Marley and Tina Turner were involved in the production of Bob Marley: One Love and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, respectively, it isn’t a shock that both films feel like sanded-down versions of the truth. However, A Complete Unknown and Better Man are able to showcase more nuanced portrayals of their subjects, as they do not entirely lionize everything that Bob Dylan and Robbie Williams did.

Music Biopics Work Best When They Embrace Artists’ Flaws