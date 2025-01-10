A Complete Unknown has been up against tough competition at the box office, with juggernauts like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiering mere days before the musical biopic, and while the film has not produced box office numbers up to snuff with previous Timothée Chalamet flicks, it has still performed admirably. After a solid Tuesday, January 7, that saw A Complete Unknown take the #4 spot from Moana 2 and earn $1.3 million, the film has now amassed a domestic box office total of $44 million, enough to earn it a spot among the top 40 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically. A Complete Unknown moved past Madame Web to reach this spot, while still falling short of Argylle, the spy thriller starring Henry Cavill.

After both Wonka and Dune: Part Two earned over $600 million at the worldwide box office, many fans and box office connoisseurs were expecting A Complete Unknown to follow a similar path, and while $44 million isn’t an embarrassing number for its first few weeks in theaters, it’s nowhere close to being on track to reach the same heights as prior flicks. For reference, Dune: Part Two finished its opening weekend with $82 million domestically, nearly double the two-week haul of A Complete Unknown, and the film earned more during its second weekend in theaters ($46 million) than A Complete Unknown has in over two weeks. Wonka opened with significantly less than Dune 2 at $39 million, but the film found extraordinary legs that helped it reach over $200 million domestically to pair with $407 million from international markets.

Is ‘A Complete Unknown’ Streaming?

A Complete Unknown is currently only playing in theaters, and the film has yet to even premiere on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. Due to less-than-expected box office returns, Searchlight Pictures may release the film on VOD earlier than planned to help recuperate some box office earnings. When A Complete Unknown does arrive on streaming, it will join other Searchlight Pictures movies like Poor Things and All of Us Strangers on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally, but that is likely at least a month away, if not longer.

A Complete Unknown is still playing in theaters domestically, but it has yet to premiere internationally. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

