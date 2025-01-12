James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown is continuing to strike a chord with audiences and critics alike, holding strong at the box office and racking up accolades as it enters the heart of awards season. In its third weekend, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic singer brought in an estimated $5 million across 2,815 theaters, pushing its North American total to an impressive $50.8 million. The film’s financial success marks a major milestone for Searchlight Pictures, as it recently became the studio’s highest-grossing film domestically since Disney acquired the company in 2019, surpassing the total earnings of The Menu (2022).

The film is also set to make a big impact during the awards season, and this week it earned four nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Chalamet earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, while Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton scored nominations in the supporting acting categories. The film also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

How Good Is 'A Complete Unknown'?

Collider's Ross Bonaime hailed the performance of Chalamet as Dylan in the movie, alongside that of Elle Fanning as Sylvie, and Mangold's direction in making what is a relatively straightforward and well-known story into something more than the sum of its parts in his 8/10 review:

Balancing out Dylan’s unpredictability, however, is Elle Fanning as Sylvie, who simply can’t connect with Dylan as much as she would like. This bond is of great importance to both of them, no matter how often they try to pretend it isn’t. Fanning’s performance makes her immediately likable as she gives Dylan the boost he needs to become a star. It’s in this relationship where A Complete Unknown could’ve once again become too similar to the music biopics we’ve seen in the past. Yet Mangold avoids this by making it clear from the start that things likely won’t go well for these two, that outgrowing each other is inevitable. A Complete Unknown manages to thread the line beautifully, presenting an enigmatic artistic figure in a direct way that doesn’t feel monotonous, while also giving the audience a greater appreciation for the music at hand. It all works to give us a film that also includes one of the year’s best performances in Chalamet, along with a tremendous supporting cast.

A Complete Unknown is playing in theaters now.

