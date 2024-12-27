Timothée Chalamet has box office power like few others, as made evident by both of his last two movies (Wonka and Dune: Part Two) eclipsing $500 million at the global box office. His latest outing, A Complete Unknown, is now playing in theaters everywhere, and the film opened to $7.2 million, a strong performance but still significantly short of its biggest Christmas competitor, Nosferatu. Nosferatu opened with a whopping $11 million on Christmas Day, making it one of the highest-grossing Christmas openings for an R-rated movie ever. While landing in second place for new releases behind Nosferatu and fourth overall behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown’s strong reviews could still carry the film to major box office success in the long run.

A Complete Unknown also followed up a $7.2 million Christmas Day with another $4.3 million on Thursday, bringing its domestic total to over $11 million after two days in theaters. This stacks up once again behind Nosferatu, which came behind an $11 million opening with another $7.6 million on Thursday, leaving its domestic gross at just under $20 million after only two days in theaters. A Complete Unknown has, however, already become one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever for its primary distributor, Searchlight Pictures, passing Kinds of Kindness on opening day, but still falling significantly short of its top two, The Menu (2022) and Poor Things (2023), which earned $41 and $34 million, respectively. A Complete Unknown currently sits at a 79% score from critics and a 96% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Who Stars in ‘A Complete Unknown’?

In addition to Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, Edward Norton also stars in A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger and Elle Fanning stars alongside them both as Sylvie Russo. Scoot McNairy, who appeared alongside James McAvoy earlier this year in Speak No Evil, also stars in A Complete Unknown as Woody Guthrie, and Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro features as Joan Baez. The film was directed by James Mangold, who is best known for his work on Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine franchise and also for working with Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

A Complete Unknown is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS