Music biopics have been on a solid run since 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody swept both the box office and the Academy Awards. Films like Rocketman, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, and even Weird: The Al Yankovic Story have found a way to spin the biopic formula into something unique to their subject, so as to not let the formula get too stale with an increasingly oversaturated market for music biopics. Continuing that trend is director James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Following Bob Dylan in his early career, A Complete Unknown acts as a time capsule of the 1960s folk music scene while also serving as a compelling exploration of Dylan in the dawn of his stardom. Mangold's film also explores the various relationships in Dylan's early life, and the people who helped shape his career into what it was before he 'went electric'. Continue reading to find out who portrays the various faces of Bob Dylan's story.

Timothée Chalamet

Bob Dylan