Like a rolling... home release, Bob Dylan fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience A Complete Unknown from the comfort of their own homes. The Oscar-nominated biopic, directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet as the folk legend, is set to arrive on digital platforms on February 25, followed by 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 1. The film, which has already received 8 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Mangold), and Best Actor (Chalamet), chronicles Dylan’s rise in the early ‘60s Greenwich Village folk scene, and his hugely controversial switch from acoustic to electric music. The movie features a fully committed Chalamet singing live as Dylan, along with an excellent ensemble supporting him, including Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler and Scoot McNairy.

Fans picking up the movie on digital or in physical formats will also get a raft of behind the scenes special features that will take them inside the world of Dylan's most intriguing period. The bonus content includes a making of featurette, which explores how Mangold and his team recreated Dylan’s rise to fame; a spotlight on the supporting cast, which shows off the key figures that helped Dylan on his journey; and also an audio commentary from Mangold, who will take viewers through the creative process of the film.

How Good is 'A Complete Unknown'?

The film was met with critical acclaim, including a Certified Fresh 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 96% Audience Rating. In an 8/10 review, Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the filmmaking of Mangold, the electric (pun intended) performance of Chalamet, and the way Dylan's music is incorporated into the story of the film.

A Complete Unknown manages to thread the line beautifully, presenting an enigmatic artistic figure in a direct way that doesn’t feel monotonous, while also giving the audience a greater appreciation for the music at hand. It all works to give us a film that also includes one of the year’s best performances in Chalamet, along with a tremendous supporting cast. Musical biopics were once one of the more tedious, mundane genres for artists to play around with, but A Complete Unknown shows that the times, they are a-changin’.

A Complete Unknown will arrive on digital platforms on February 25, followed by 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favourite movies.