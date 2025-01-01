Despite having opened alongside a host of new releases on Christmas Day, director James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown has managed to hold its ground at the domestic box office. The film — a biopic of the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan — debuted with $23 million across the extended five-day weekend, and has now hit its first milestone in less than a week of release. Starring Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown also serves as a test of his bankability; the young star delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in the span of a few months.

Combined, the musical drama Wonka and the science-fiction sequel Dune: Part Two grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, cementing Chalamet as one of the the biggest stars of his generation. A Complete Unknown comes on the heels of a string of successful recent music biopics such as Elvis ($280 million worldwide), Rocketman ($194 million worldwide), and Bob Marley: One Love ($180 million worldwide). Produced on a reported budget of around $70 million, A Complete Unknown has now grossed $25 million domestically.

The movie opened to positive reviews, and is currently sitting at a “fresh” rating of 78% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score stands at an incredible 96% on the platform, which suggests that it will likely last the entire duration of the awards season. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie “can’t fight off the formulaic nature of the genre, yet still finds a bold and captivating way to tell Dylan’s story.”

Mangold Needs a Win After 'Indiana Jones 5'

This isn’t the first music biopic that Mangold has directed. In 2005, he released Walk the Line, about the life and career of Dylan’s contemporary, Johnny Cash. The movie grossed over $185 million worldwide, and earned star Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar nomination, and won an Academy Award for Reese Witherspoon. Incidentally, Cash appears as a supporting character in A Complete Unknown, played by Boyd Holbrook. The film also stars Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro and Scoot McNairy, among others.

Mangold last directed the box-office disappointment Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which earned mixed reviews and grossed $384 million worldwide against a budget reported to be as high as nearly $390 million. You can watch A Complete Unknown in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

