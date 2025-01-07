After both of Timothée Chalamet’s last two movies, Wonka and Dune: Part Two, earned more than $600 million at the worldwide box office, most were expecting A Complete Unknown to follow a similar path and also be a major financial hit. While the film does not appear to be following in the footsteps of its predecessors that would land it on several all-time box office lists, it did cross an impressive milestone during its second weekend in theaters. After scoring $8 million at the domestic box office this weekend and landing at #6 behind Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 but ahead of Babygirl and Gladiator 2, A Complete Unknown’s domestic total is now over $40 million, currently at $41.6 million at the time of writing.

A Complete Unknown is already the highest-grossing movie ever for its distributor, Searchlight Pictures, with its $41 million haul passing The Menu and Poor Things this weekend to take the top spot. The Bob Dylan musical biopic is also just outside the top 40 highest-grossing movies of 2024, currently in the #41 spot ahead of Speak No Evil and needing only $1 million to move past Trap and firmly into the top 40. The film has also helped Timothée Chalamet’s career box office total reach over $1.1 billion domestically, with much of those earnings coming from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which was re-released in theaters last year to celebrate its 10th anniversary. A Complete Unknown has also yet to premiere internationally, which is severely holding it back from reaching the same box office heights as previous Chalamet flicks.

Who Else Stars in ‘A Complete Unknown’?

In addition to Chalamet in the lead role of Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, with Elle Fanning playing Sylvie Russo. Top Gun: Maverick breakout star Monica Barbaro also secured the role of Joan Baez and has been earning major praise for her performance in the film, while Scoot McNairy also plays another singer-songwriter, Woody Guthrie. Boyd Holbrook was tapped to play the legendary Johnny Cash, and James Mangold, who is best known for his work on Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine trilogy, directed the film and penned the screenplay.

A Complete Unknown is still playing in theaters in the U.S.

