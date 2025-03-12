A Complete Unknown may have walked out of the Dolby Theater and the 97th Academy Awards empty-handed, but it still walks away with its head held high after positive critical and audience response has led it to strong box office success. Made for a reported $50 million, the film's $127 million global haul to date is indicative of a film that has caught the attention of viewers across the world, with the movie having now earned from domestic ticket sales on 13 separate weekends.

That global haul is split between an international total of $52 million, with its domestic success the avenue down which it will earn its final box office milestone. To date, A Complete Unknown has earned $74.4 million from US theaters, with expectations that the film will hit the $75 million mark this coming weekend. This follows a previous box office weekend in which the Timothée Chalamet-led movie earned another $362,000 from its remaining 440 theaters. Although both of these figures are likely to drop this Friday, the film should still have enough life left to bridge the gap and hit the $75 million mark.

A Complete Unknown isn't just a box office hit, it's also a critical success, with universal acclaim directed the way of Chalamet's central performance as the enigmatic Bob Dylan, James Mangold’s detailed direction, and the doting way Dylan's music was crafted into a terrific soundtrack. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, A Complete Unknown is the proud owner of a "certified fresh" 82% critical score, with an even better 95% rating from audiences, proving just how beloved this tale of one of music's greatest minds already is. In Ross Bonaime's review for Collider, he awarded the movie a strong 8/10, saying, "A Complete Unknown manages to thread the line beautifully, presenting an enigmatic artistic figure in a direct way that doesn’t feel monotonous, while also giving the audience a greater appreciation for the music at hand."

'A Complete Unknown' Struggled at the 97th Academy Awards