At this point, the term "music biopic" is a pejorative in certain corners of the film community. The genre, hilariously ridiculed in the cult classic parody film, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, is synonymous with exhausting tropes and artistic banality. However, as a vessel to trigger nostalgia for older generations and increase streaming numbers among younger generations, it has proven to be a bankable formula, with Bohemian Rhapsody and Bob Marley: One Love chugging along at the box office despite mixed critical reception. If there was one groundbreaking, iconoclastic artist who didn't need the music biopic treatment, it was Bob Dylan. Director James Mangold, responsible for cementing the archetypal cinematic biography in Walk the Line, averted disaster by not falling for the tropes in A Complete Unknown, the rare, refreshing music biopic that shifts attention away from its subject and instead focuses on the vibrant community of the music scene.

James Mangold Envisioned 'A Complete Unknown' as an Ensemble Piece

As its title indicates, James Mangold's Bob Dylan film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the singer-songwriter who betrayed his folk roots by going electric, makes no illusions about his enigmatic nature. While, from the outset, it was concerning that Dylan's career, one filled with left-turns that defied expectations, would be modified to complement the rigid confines of a music biopic, his mysterious disposition made it impossible to tell a conventional narrative. Many of the genre's most tired tropes, such as depictions of substance abuse and "Rosebuds" that explain a musician's entire life, are incompatible with Dylan, which forced Mangold and his co-screenwriter, Jay Cocks, to approach the story of Dylan's rise to stardom in the folk scene in Greenwich Village in the 1960s in an unorthodox fashion.

Although A Complete Unknown is not as abstract and experimental as Todd Haynes' I'm Not There, Mangold veers from the genre's clichés through a simple but potent narrative decision. Chalamet's portrait of Dylan lacks the interiority that you'd want from the protagonist of a film. This could alienate viewers, but Mangold's disinterest in unlocking the grand mystery that is Dylan's emotional complex breaks A Complete Unknown from the shackles of the music biopic tropes. The film shines the brightest within the periphery of the singer's milieu in the vibrant folk scene in Greenwich Village.

As a guest on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in 2023, Mangold explained that his film is "not really a Bob Dylan biopic." The director, confirming that Dylan had supported the film's production, said the singer was drawn to the story being about a "very specific moment," and not a cradle-to-grave biopic. "It’s a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early ’60s in New York," Mangold said, invoking the golden word for describing a kaleidoscope film about a vast community, "Altman-esque." When watching A Complete Unknown, one can't help but think about Robert Altman's immersive, expansive epic about a noisy music scene, Nashville, which intertwines the lives of dozens of characters through their complicated relationship with country jams. The film is at its best when it demonstrates the power of live performances and the overwhelming sensation of standing on a platform by oneself before a rowdy crowd.

'A Complete Unknown' Highlights Bob Dylan's Importance Through His Surrounding

Just as vital to A Complete Unknown are Bob Dylan's friends, peers, and on-and-off lovers, including Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), Sylvie Russo (a stand-in for Suze Rotolo) (Elle Fanning), Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), and an ailing Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy), who are all enchanted by his soulful music and confounding by his aloof behavior. Supporting characters expressing a wondrous gaze on the subject musician's performance is a recurring image across all music biopics, but because of Dylan's inscrutable nature and the innate cinematic quality to his songs, Mangold lingers with his outside world, as we're all trying to unlock his mindset. Dylan's folk tunes in the '60s were more than just music--they were the voice of a generation. Mangold wisely tracks the cultural influence of "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Mr. Tambourine Man" not through generic montages of albums flying off the shelves, but rather through his complicated, but intimate relationships with his peers.

More than the hokey clichés, music biopics are generally fraught as artistic expressions due to their indifference to music as a cultural object. A Complete Unknown is the rare film of the genre that is outwardly passionate about a specific music scene, giving the film an incredibly lived-in atmosphere. In movies like Ray and Bohemian Rhapsody, music is used as a device to exploit their subjects' substance abuse or tortured souls. While James Mangold's return to the often derided genre is not immune to its familiar beats, we should embrace A Complete Unknown for focusing on a narrow timeframe and not attempting to stuff Bob Dylan's entire Wikipedia page on the screen.

