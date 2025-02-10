A Complete Unknown works so well because it feels like such an unfiltered portrayal of Bob Dylan’s early career. However, as with all music biopics, some details are changed in order to make the story flow more logically and not confuse the audience by introducing too many locations and characters. This is the case for one of the most crucial scenes within A Complete Unknown, when Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) sings “The Times They Are A-Changin’” at Newport Folk Festival, which represents not only a shift in the political environment of the time but a transformation in Dylan’s persona. Within the movie, it serves as a tonal fluctuation and is vital to Dylan’s character arc. However, the scene itself never actually happened, as the song was never on any of Dylan’s setlists for the folk festival. Despite the slight adaptations for the screen, the impact of Dylan’s music and how that reaction shifted as he moved away from folk music and refused to comply with expectations is still more than covered.

‘A Complete Unknown’ Delves Into the Psychology of Bob Dylan