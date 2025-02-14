Having debuted over the lucrative Christmas period, the music biopic A Complete Unknown was given a meticulously planned theatrical release. The film was allowed to run domestically before being rolled out in overseas markets, a move that has paid huge dividends as the weeks have passed. Now nearing the end of its domestic run, A Complete Unknown is still pulling crowds internationally, especially after it earned an excellent eight nods at the Oscars. Before it competes in any of those eight categories, however, the movie can celebrate breaking past a coveted global box office milestone.

With $70 million domestically in seven weeks, A Complete Unknown has also generated around $30 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $100 million. This number is likely to increase as it enters new markets in the run-up to the Oscars. The movie's commercial performance will, however, be impacted by its impending release on digital streaming platforms. Produced on a reported budget of between $60 million and $70 million, A Complete Unknown is currently Searchlight's sixth-biggest hit, and will overtake Sideways' $71 million haul in the coming days to break into the studio's all-time top five list.

'A Complete Unknown' Will Debut on PVOD in a Few Days