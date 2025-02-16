Although it has already delivered a strong performance at the box office, A Complete Unknown still has a long way to go before it can be counted as a bona fide hit. The music biopic, based on the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan, passed the $100 million mark globally just a few days ago. But considering its budget, which is reportedly between $60 million and $70 million, the movie will need to continue drawing crowds for at least a few more weeks. Perhaps the Oscars might help — A Complete Unknown will compete in eight categories at the awards, scheduled for March 2.

With a little over $70.8 million domestically and another $32.4 million from overseas markets, A Complete Unknown has grossed a cumulative global total of $103 million so far. The rule of thumb says that a movie needs to gross twice its production costs to break even, which means that A Complete Unknown needs to generate around $150 million worldwide to become theatrically profitable. This would still be around $35 million short of the lifetime global haul of director James Mangold's last music biopic, Walk the Line. Released two decades ago, the movie made $185 million worldwide.

This is in the same range as recent music biopics, unadjusted for inflation, of course. For example, the Elton John biopic Rocketman made around $195 million, while Bob Marley: One Love grossed just under $190 million. The movie Elvis, however, was a significantly larger hit, grossing nearly $290 million globally. Like that film's star, Austin Butler, A Complete Unknown's Timothée Chalamet has also been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar. The film received seven additional nominations, including in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.

'A Complete Unknown' Was Warmly Received by Critics and Audiences