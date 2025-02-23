Having debuted domestically during the lucrative Christmas period, the music biopic A Complete Unknown was allowed to unfurl domestically before being launched overseas. The movie is now nearing the end of its theatrical run, and will soon be released on digital streaming platforms. When it competes in eight categories at the Academy Awards next week, the film will be available to watch both at home and in theaters. What this means is that A Complete Unknown probably has one last push left in it before it taps out for good theatrically.

With $72 million domestically and another $37 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative box office haul stands at $109 million globally. A Complete Unknown is based on the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan and stars Timothée Chalamet in the central role. The movie was produced on a reported budget between $60 million and $75 million, which means that, as things stand, it's only a moderate hit. The rule of thumb suggests that a movie must make twice its production budget to break even. That being said, A Complete Unknown has all the makings of a streaming hit.

Directed by James Mangold, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews but has received an exceptional response from audiences. It currently holds a "fresh" 81% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the key lies in its stupendous 96% audience score. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie "can’t fight off the formulaic nature of the genre, yet still finds a bold and captivating way to tell Dylan’s story." Mangold previously directed the music biopic Walk the Line, which grossed $186 million worldwide two decades ago.

'A Complete Unknown' Will Debut on Digital This Week