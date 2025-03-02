Searchlight increased the theater count for A Complete Unknown ahead of the Oscars on Sunday. The music biopic is nominated in eight categories and will likely experience an uptick in box office revenue were it to win a couple of key honors. Star Timothée Chalamet is the front-runner to win the Best Actor award, which would make him the youngest-ever winner in the prestigious category. Interestingly, his closest competitor at the Academy Awards this year is the current record-holder, Adrien Brody, who has been nominated for his performance in The Brutalist.

But as acclaimed as The Brutalist has been, A Complete Unknown is a more crowd-pleasing film, in the old-fashioned Hollywood way. The movie has made over $73 million domestically and another $46 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $119 million so far. A Complete Unknown follows the early life and career of the icon Bob Dylan, culminating with a controversial concert in which he shocked fans by using an electric guitar. Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown was produced on a reported budget of around $60 million, which means that it doesn't quite qualify as a box office hit just yet.

The rule of thumb says that a movie must make twice its reported production budget to break even, which means that A Complete Unknown will probably become a theatrical hit only if it wins big at the Oscars. That being said, it's also available to watch at home now, which makes things easier for audiences that weren't able to catch it on the big screen. A Complete Unknown debuted during the packed Christmas period, where it provided some textbook counter-programming in a field led by family-friendly films such as Wicked, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

'A Complete Unknown' Still Trails 'Walk the Line'