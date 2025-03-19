Three months into its theatrical run, the music biopic A Complete Unknown is poised to debut on the Hulu streaming service in a few days. This past weekend, the film passed what could be its final global box office milestone, just about scraping past its perceived break-even point. Starring Timothée Chalamet as the legendary musician Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown debuted theatrically during the packed Christmas period last year, when it provided counter-programming in a field dominated by big-budget family films.

With just under $75 million domestically and another $57 million from overseas markets, A Complete Unknown passed the $130 million mark at the global box office last weekend. The film's cumulative worldwide haul now stands at $132 million. A Complete Unknown is playing in just around 200 domestic theaters, and has been available to watch on digital streaming platforms for a few weeks now. All of this is to say that it doesn't have much room to grow, and that the $130 million milestone will likely be the last one that it passes. Directed by James Mangold, the movie was produced on a reported budget of around $60 million, which means that it has just about hit the break-even mark.

The rule of thumb says that a film must earn twice its reported budget to be in the clear. A Complete Unknown, therefore, is a hit. But it isn't as majestic a hit as some other recent music biopics, such as Bob Marley: One Love and Rocketman, both of which earned nearly $200 million worldwide. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, on the other hand, made over $280 million globally. There have, however, been a couple of notable duds in the music biopic genre as well. Movies such as Back to Black and Better Man both under-performed theatrically. The industry is now gearing up for the hotly-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic from director Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Mendes' four-part series on The Beatles.

'A Complete Unknown' Earned Eight Oscar Nominations