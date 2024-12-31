December 27 was a loaded weekend at the box office; with 11 movies grossing over $1 million domestically, there was something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of video game movies, musicals, action flicks, or erotic thrillers. One of the new arrivals that hauled in $11.6 million over the weekend while still falling outside the top five is A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. The film also scored another $12 million during its first few days in theaters after premiering on Christmas Eve, bringing its total domestic haul to $23 million after the long holiday weekend. A Complete Unknown is also one of the top three highest-grossing Searchlight movies ever, needing less than $20 million to pass Poor Things and The Menu to reach the top spot.

There were two other new arrivals at the box office this weekend, with one beating A Complete Unknown by more than doubling its total, and another failing to reach even half of the Chalamet-led biopic. Nosferatu, the gothic vampire horror flick from director Robert Eggers, hauled in a whopping $21 million over the weekend to earn the #3 spot, while also adding more than $20 million from Christmas week earnings for a $43 million worldwide cumulative total. Babygirl, the A24 psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman, scored $4.3 million to finish at #6, one spot behind A Complete Unknown. The film also added another $3 million over Christmas to bring its domestic total to $7.2 million. However, it was Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King that took the top spots this weekend with $38 million and $37.1 million, respectively.

Who Else Stars in ‘A Complete Unknown’?

In addition to Timothée Chalamet in the lead role of Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown also stars Top Gun: Maverick breakout Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Edward Norton also stars opposite Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, and both actors are earning Oscar buzz for their performances in the film. Elle Fanning and Scoot McNairy also star in A Complete Unknown, with Boyd Holbrook playing Johnny Cash. James Mangold, best known for his work on Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine movies, wrote and directed A Complete Unknown with help from Jay Cocks on the script.

A Complete Unknown is now playing in theaters everywhere.

