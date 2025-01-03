A week into its theatrical run, director James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown has passed a neat little milestone at the domestic box office. The music biopic, about the early career of the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, made around $23 million in its extended five-day debut, and has now passed the $30 million mark domestically. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film was released during the jam-packed Christmas week, but appears to have found its audience. Because the film is targeted at older crowds, it’ll likely continue to perform at the box office well into January, especially if it is able to attract some awards attention.

The movie has made a grand total of $31 million so far at the domestic box office, with a stellar $3.2 million haul on New Year’s Day. A Complete Unknown is yet to open overseas. Produced on a reported budget of $70 million, the movie comes on the heels of two bigger-budget blockbusters featuring Chalamet in the lead role — Dune: Part Two and Wonka. Both movies made a combined global haul of $1.1 billion. A Complete Unknown opened to mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score on the same platform stands at a far more positive 96%.

This isn’t the first music biopic that Mangold has made. In 2005, he released Walk the Line, a biopic of the iconic Johnny Cash, played in the film by Joaquin Phoenix. The mercurial star earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the film, while his co-star Reese Witherspoon won the Best Actress Oscar. Walk the Line concluded its global run with over $180 million, which still seems to be the range where music biopics seem to settle at. For instance, the recent Bob Marley: One Love made $180 million worldwide, while Rocketman grossed over $190 million globally.

'A Complete Unknown' Is Climbing Up the Box Office Rankings