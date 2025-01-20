After passing the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, director James Mangold's A Complete Unknown has now begun its international roll-out. It's still early days, but a strong debut in the United Kingdom has pushed the film's worldwide haul past a major new mark. Previously, the drama-thriller Conclave deployed a similar release strategy, essentially completing its stateside release before being launched overseas. The movie has grossed nearly $80 million worldwide, thanks to stupendous word of mouth and consistent awards buzz. Searchlight Pictures would be hoping for similar results from A Complete Unknown.

In its fourth weekend of release domestically, the movie made around $3.7 million, pushing its total to $57 million. A Complete Unknown also grossed around $3 million from two overseas markets, with the U.K. leading the way. Its global haul now stands at $60 million. Directed by James Mangold, the movie was produced on a reported budget of around $70 million, and stars Timothée Chalamet in the central role of Bob Dylan. It follows the legendary musician through the early stages of his career, where his paths crossed with the likes of Pete Seeger, played by Edward Norton; Johnny Cash, played by Boyd Holbrook; and Joan Baez, played by Monica Barbaro.

The movie debuted during the crowded Christmas frame, alongside fellow counter-programmer Nosferatu. It managed to hold its own in a marketplace dominated by family-friendly films such as Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King. A Complete Unknown opened to mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film's audience score on the platform is even better, at 96%. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that the film "finds a bold and captivating way to tell Dylan’s story."

Chalamet Is on a Roll at the Box Office