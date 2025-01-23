The last few years have been especially profitable for the music biopic genre, and director James Mangold's A Complete Unknown is well on its way to being counted as one of the more successful recent offerings. The film, about the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan, has now overtaken the biopics of artists such as Whitney Houston and Tupac Shakur. A Complete Unknown had already overtaken films about James Brown, The Doors, and The Notorious B.I.G. On Thursday, both Mangold and star Timothée Chalamet earned Oscar nominations for their work on the film.

A Complete Unknown has grossed over $62 million at the worldwide box office so far, having barely begun its international roll-out. Nearly $60 million of its total haul, for instance, was generated in North America. The movie will likely gross millions more in the coming weeks, especially after all the love that it has received from The Academy. But even before it receives a proper launch in overseas markets, it has overtaken All Eyez On Me, the 2017 biopic of Tupac, which grossed $55 million worldwide, and Whitney Houston: I Want to Dance with Somebody, which made nearly $60 million worldwide.

A Complete Unknown will next set its sights on passing the Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner's Daughter, and Clint Eastwood's Jersey Boys, about The Four Seasons. In recent years, the music biopic genre has delivered major hits such as Bob Marley: One Love ($180 million worldwide), Rocketman ($195 million worldwide), Straight Outta Compton ($201 million worldwide), Elvis ($288 million worldwide), and Bohemian Rhapsody ($910 million worldwide). Mangold himself directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, which grossed over $185 million globally two decades ago. That being said, the recent Robbie Williams biopic Better Man has bombed terribly.

'A Complete Unknown' Earned Eight Academy Awards Nominations