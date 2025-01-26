After completing a month of release, director James Mangold's A Complete Unknown has now been rolled out in overseas markets. It had a soft launch of sorts in two international territories last week, and has now passed a major global milestone despite still playing in a limited number of countries. This doesn't mean that A Complete Unknown's domestic run is about to conclude. Thanks to the string of Oscar nominations that it earned a few days ago, not to mention star Timothée Chalamet's appearance on Saturday Night Live, the movie is continuing to draw crowds domestically.

With $63 million from stateside theaters and another $11 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $74 million. Based on the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown is also among the highest-grossing music biopics of all time. It has out-performed films based on the lives of Judy Garland, Amy Winehouse, Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., and several other prominent artistes. In recent years, movies such as Bob Marley: One Love, Rocketman, Elvis, and Bohemian Rhapsody have done exceptionally well at the box office. That being said, A Complete Unknown was released concurrently with the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, which struggled to find an audience.

Chalamet is coming off two major blockbusters, Wonka and Dune: Part Two, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. Mangold, on the other hand, last directed the under-performer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which failed to hit the $400 million milestone worldwide. Around two decades ago, Mangold directed Walk the Line, a biopic on Johnny Cash, which made over $185 million globally. Cash appears as a supporting character in A Complete Unknown, and is played by Boyd Holbrook.

Chalamet Has Established Himself as a Bankable Star