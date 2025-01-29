After Timothée Chalamet's last two movies each grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, it was uncertain how A Complete Unknown was going to stack up compared to Dune: Part Two and Wonka, but now that the Bob Dylan biopic has been playing in theaters for more than a month, we can safely say it won't reach anywhere near the same heights as its predecessor. However, the film has still performed solidly during its first five weeks in theaters, failing to drop more than 37% between weekends, including only falling 18% between weekends four and five. The film is currently less than $500,000 away from reaching what will likely be its final box office milestone, $75 million, which it is poised to hit over the weekend if not earlier.

Unlike most other movies to premiere during December, A Complete Unknown has still yet to make its digital debut, but that's likely to come soon as box office returns begin to slow down. A Complete Unknown's biggest competitor, Nosferatu, recently hit digital platforms but has failed to make it into the top five digital charts, falling short of other major blockbusters like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2. A Complete Unknown has accomplished several impressive box office feats, including becoming the highest-grossing movie ever for its distributor, Searchlight Pictures, passing The Menu (2022) to claim the top spot. The musical film that earned both Chalamet and director James Mangold Oscar nominations has also become one of the top 35 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, but it's unlikely the film will climb higher and enter the top 30.

Who All Stars in ‘A Complete Unknown’?

In addition to Chalamet in the lead role of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Edward Norton was tapped to play Pete Seeger, and he also earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. Another star to earn her first Oscar nomination for her work in A Complete Unknown is Monica Barbaro, who was previously best known for her role in Top Gun: Maverick. Boyd Holbrook and Scoot McNairy also star in A Complete Unknown as Johnny Cash and Woody Guthrie. James Mangold wrote and directed A Complete Unknown, and he earned an Oscar nomination for his directorial work.

A Complete Unknown is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

