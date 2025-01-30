Having completed a month in release, most of which was spent in domestic theaters, director James Mangold's A Complete Unknown has hit a new box office milestone. The music biopic is based on the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan, and features Timothée Chalamet in the lead role. A Complete Unknown essentially completed the majority of its domestic run before it was rolled out in a couple of international territories. It's still very early days for the film, as far as its overseas run is concerned. What this means is that there's more money to be made, especially after all the Oscars attention that the film received recently.

With $63 million domestically and another $11 million from overseas markets, A Complete Unknown has now hit the $75 million mark globally. The movie was produced on a budget that has been reported to be as high as $70 million, which means that it still has a long way to go before it can be counted as a theatrical hit. Chalamet is coming off of a string of blockbusters, such as Dune, Dune: Part Two, and Wonka. Combined, the three movies have grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide, and have pushed Chalamet's career box office haul over the $3 billion mark.

Chalamet also earned a Best Actor nod at the Oscars, while Mangold earned a Best Director nomination. Mangold is now among the 50 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, having overtaken the likes of Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and most recently, Martin Scorsese. In total, A Complete Unknown earned eight Academy Award nominations, including in the Best Picture category. Chalamet's co-stars, Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton, also earned supporting actor nods for their performances.

Not Every Music Biopic is Succeeding at the Box Office

A Complete Unknown is still trailing recent music biopics such as Bob Marley: One Love (over $180 million worldwide), Rocketman (over $190 million worldwide), and Elvis (over $280 million worldwide). That being said, not every music biopic is hitting. For instance, the Robbie Williams musical Better Man bombed with just around $15 million globally against a reported production budget of $110 million. Like A Complete Unknown, it received positive reviews. On the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, A Complete Unknown sits at a "fresh" 80% approval rating. The film's audience score rests at an even better 96%. You can watch A Complete Unknown in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.