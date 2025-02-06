Having now earned a total of eight Academy Awards nominations for 2025, including nods for director James Mangold, star Timothée Chalamet, and a selection for Best Picture, it looks as if the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is set to celebrate by reaching a brand-new box office milestone this weekend. Currently sitting at $88 million globally, split between $67 million domestically and almost $21 million in overseas markets, A Complete Unknown will hit the $90 million mark this coming weekend.

Despite losing 500 theaters worldwide, the movie still managed to take over $2 million in domestic ticket sales last weekend, meaning that, combined with its small earnings this week, the film is all but guaranteed to hit its target. Currently, the film sits in 58th place in the list of highest-grossing movies from 2024 worldwide, having recently overtaken a fellow Best Picture nominee in Edward Berger's Conclave. A Complete Unknown needs just $3 million more to rise again in said ranking, with Taiwanese black comedy The Pig, The Snake and The Pigeon, next in sight for Chalamet and co.

Given the movie has been produced on a reported budget of $50 million, it looks as if A Complete Unknown's continued success at the box office will give Searchlight Pictures a fair return on their investment. Not only has A Complete Unknown been a decent commercial success, it has been a critical hit too, showcased by its surprising eight nominations at this year's Oscars. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, A Complete Unknown has received a "fresh" 81% from critics, although its astonishing 96% audience score puts the former to shame. In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime gave the movie an 8/10, saying, "A Complete Unknown manages to thread the line beautifully, presenting an enigmatic artistic figure in a direct way that doesn’t feel monotonous, while also giving the audience a greater appreciation for the music at hand."

What Is 'A Complete Unknown' Up Against at the Oscars?