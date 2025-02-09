After an impressive run in domestic theaters and tremendous success during the awards season, A Complete Unknown has now embarked on an overseas run. The music biopic, about the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan, is nearing a coveted global box office milestone, having recently recovered its reported budget. A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet in the central role, and continues the young star's success streak. Chalamet recently headlined blockbusters such as Dune, Dune: Part Two, and Wonka.

He is now proving that he can attract audiences even towards less spectacular projects. Produced on a budget reported to be as high as $70 million, A Complete Unknown is nearing the $70 million mark domestically, with another $27 million coming from overseas markets. The film's cumulative global gross now stands at an impressive $96 million. The movie provided textbook counter-programming during the lucrative holiday period domestically when the marketplace was dominated by big-budget titles such as Wicked, Moana 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

A Complete Unknown opened to positive reviews and seems to have settled at a "fresh" 80% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But the secret behind its excellent run is its audience score, which stands at an incredible 96% audience on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie "can’t fight off the formulaic nature of the genre, yet still finds a bold and captivating way to tell Dylan’s story." A Complete Unknown earned eight Oscar nominations recently, including in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor categories.

Mangold Will Return to Franchise Filmmaking Next