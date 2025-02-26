Timothée Chalamet's starring performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown has had everyone talking, with the Dune actor's recent win at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards proving that this is one performance that theatergoers shouldn't miss. Chalamet took home the Oustanding Male Performance prize, beating the odds and throwing the race for the Best Actor Oscar back up in the air just a week from the ceremony.

Thanks to Chalamet's performance, as well as an iconic biopic subject and terrific ensemble cast, James Mangold's A Complete Unknown has performed perhaps even better than many may have expected at the box office, even becoming the highest-earning movie in production company Searchlight's domestic box office history. Thanks to this sustained success, A Complete Unknown has now officially hit another global box office milestone, with the biopic now having surpassed the $110 million mark globally. This figure is split between a $72.4 million domestic haul and a $37.8 million total from overseas markets, with A Complete Unknown now the 59th highest-grossing film worldwide from 2024.

The movie's financial success mirrors its critical reception, with an impressive eight Academy Awards nominations, including for the prestigious Best Picture prize, proving just how triumphant this biopic has been. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, a "certified fresh" critical score of 81% is blown away by the movie's staggering audience score of 95%, with Chalamet's performance, a blend of some of Dylan's best songs, and a mature, refreshing take on the musical biopic going a long way to achieving this high grade.

