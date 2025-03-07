After both of Timothée Chalamet’s last two movies, Wonka and Dune: Part Two, grossed over $600 million at the global box office, most fans were expecting A Complete Unknown to find major box office success, even if not in the same realm as his recent pictures. At the time of writing, the Bob Dylan biopic has grossed $73 million at the domestic box office and $46 million internationally, reaching a worldwide total of $120 million. This comes days after A Complete Unknown failed to bring home a single Academy Award despite showing up with eight nominations. Still playing in close to 1,000 theaters everywhere, the film has not received the same bump this week as Best Picture winner Anora, which jumped more than 800% from last week.

A Complete Unknown will finish its theatrical run in the coming weeks, having never cracked the top five at the box office for a single weekend. The competition during its debut month of December was fierce, and with A Complete Unknown premiering at the same time as Nosferatu and only a few days after Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, things were always going to be tough for Chalamet’s biopic. A Complete Unknown opened with $11 million at the box office the weekend after Christmas, falling behind all three aforementioned films as well as Wicked and Moana 2, and things shook out the same way during its second weekend in theaters. A Complete Unknown managed to pass Wicked during its third weekend in theaters, but t it also fell to Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, still failing to crack the top five.

What’s Next for Timothée Chalamet?