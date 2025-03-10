After star Timothée Chalamet narrowly missed out on winning the Best Actor Oscar — he was in a tight race with eventual winner Adrien Brody — the music biopic A Complete Unknown saw a notable decline in interest at the box office this weekend. The movie was released during the packed Christmas frame, where it competed for attention among a sea of tent poles such as Moana 2, Wicked, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. But A Complete Unknown managed to find a place for itself, as it generated more than $70 million in its domestic run before being rolled out internationally. This number would’ve surely been higher had Chalamet won his first Oscar.

With nearly $75 million domestically and another $46 million from overseas markets, A Complete Unknown has grossed $120 million worldwide so far. The film was produced on a budget that has been reported to be as high as $70 million, which means that it still isn't in the clear. If it wants to qualify as a bona-fide blockbuster, it needs to gross over $150 million globally. The rule of thumb says that a film needs to make twice its reported budget to break even. Recent music biopics such as Bob Marley: One Love and Rocketman both made nearly $200 million worldwide, while Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis grossed almost $300 million globally.

There have, however, been a couple of duds as well. The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black under-performed, while the inventive Robbie Williams biopic Better Man was an unambiguous bomb. Based on the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown opened to positive reviews for Chalamet’s central performance. It also drew praise for James Mangold’s direction. Mangold was coming off of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — perhaps his biggest under-performer — but had previously made the music biopic Walk the Line. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, the movie made around $185 million worldwide two decades ago.

'A Complete Unknown' Was Embraced as a Crowd-Pleaser