Timothée Chalamet is as always on a dream run after closing out 2023 with the success of Wonka, he sizzled with a thrilling performance as Lisan al Gaib aka Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune: Part Two. Recently, he got into the skin of legendary singer Bob Dylan for James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown. The first trailer for the feature was released recently, and Chalamet nailed it with a soulful rendition of ‘A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall.’ Now we have a new look at the actor as Dylan.

The image unveiled by Searchlight Pictures on X (Formerly Twitter) sees Chalamet as Dylan walking in the night, dressed in black head to toe. The image elaborates on the period and the tone of the biopic and marks the 59th year since Dylan’s electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival.

What’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ About?

While most details about the feature are under wraps, the movie will follow Bob Dylan as a young man in New York, making his way through the music scene, charting his success and relationships along the way. With Elle Fanning playing Sylvie Russo, the movie will also shed light on their relationship as Bob Dylan later in life acknowledged Russo’s influence on his works. It’ll be interesting how this film shapes up given Mangold has shown prowess with emotional storylines in his works. The movie’s log line further provides insight,

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician BOB DYLAN’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The movie also cast Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger, and Charlie Tahan as Al Kooper. Also rounding off the cast are Ryan Harris Brown, Eli Brown, Nick Pupo, Laura Kariuki, and many more.

A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters this December. You can check out the new image above and learn more about the feature with our guide here.