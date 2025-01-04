A Complete Unknown marks James Mangold's return to the biopic format, following Walk the Line and Ford V Ferrari. Like the former, it follows the life of a musician: in this case, Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) and his decision to experiment with electric instruments, which stirred up controversy in the music community. It turns out that Mangold was influenced by another major biopic - Amadeus, which chronicles the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Mangold briefly discussed the impact Amadeus had on A Complete Unknown in an interview with The Guardian, which also touched upon his meeting the actual Bob Dylan to get feedback on the filming process. In the interview, Mangold described how Amadeus is "a film about genius and the way all of us react to genius, which is with admiration and some resentment; where the characters around Mozart are really significant and the wake the genius leaves upon them is as important as anything we learn about him". It's a profound way to describe arguably one of the best biopics out there.

'Amadeus' Isn’t Told From Mozart’s Point of View

Image via Orion Pictures

Part of what makes Amadeus a compelling watch is the fact that it isn't centered on Mozart's point of view. Instead, most of the film is told from the perspective of his rival, Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham). A lot of the drama comes from Salieri's inability to reconcile his faith with Mozart's success; first, he swears an oath to God to dedicate himself to his work until he surpasses Mozart - but upon learning the depth of Mozart's music, he renounces God and rededicates his life to destroying Mozart's. He even conspires to kill him!

It's this obsession that drives Amadeus, and it fits with Mangold's words on the film - especially considering Salieri's reaction to one of Mozart's pieces. As he combs the pages, his face slowly, but surely transforms into a look of utter shock; until finally, he lets all the pages drop to the floor. These scenes are intercut with narration from an older Salieri, who describes what he read as the "Voice of God." Witnessing success where others struggle can often lead to jealousy, but Salieri took it to another level since he is the only living person who recognized Mozart's genius while he was alive. Abraham creates a striking portrait of a man who's struggling with the fact that someone better than him is out; the work he put into the role won him Best Actor at the 1985 Academy Awards.

'Amadeus' and 'A Complete Unknown' Showcase the Darker Sides of Their Subjects

Salieri's hatred of Mozart isn't just fueled by his jealousy of the younger man's talents, but also the fact that Mozart is the portrait of an insufferable genius. He throws tantrums whenever he's challenged, rudely insults others, and when faced with criticisms about one of his pieces, has this to say about his critics: "People so lofty, they sound as if they shit marble!" But what really stands out about Mozart is his laugh. It's a high-pitched, unsettling cackle that permeates the film - including its ending - and it's something that took Tom Hulce, who plays Mozart in Amadeus, a while (and a bottle of Jack Daniels) to perfect.

A Complete Unknown takes a similar approach, as it showcases how Bob Dylan is genuinely talented, but has a talent for spinning tall tales; it's how he charms his girlfriend Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning) and fellow singer Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro). Ultimately, both women have it out with Dylan - Baez flat-out says he's "kind of an asshole." Like Mozart, Dylan possessed talent but struggled with human connection. And while A Complete Unknown isn't a completely accurate record of Dylan's life, he liked it enough to read through the entire script.

Amadeus is unique in the biopic space: it took a truly epic look at the life of its titular composer, but it did so through another person's eyes, while also refusing to shy away from his flaws. It's no wonder Mangold was influenced by it while making A Complete Unknown; Hulce and Abraham, alongside director Milos Forman, crafted a movie with the precision and emotional weight of one of Mozart's best pieces.

Amadeus is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon