Bob Dylan is one of the greatest living lyricists, being the first and currently only musician to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The reason his songbook has stood the test of time so effectively is because of the transferability of his storytelling. He writes about very real and poignant feelings that feel timeless. However, despite this transcendency, his music was also hugely relevant to the times he lived through, as he was influenced by the political landscape around him. This led to his music being used in rallies and marches, and Dylan himself became a symbol of resistance. His music shows the struggles of the 1960s and 1970s, whilst the current relevancy of his music shows how much these issues still protrude. Director James Mangold believed this was an essential component of understanding Dylan, using his songbook to track the singer's life. However, Dylan remains adamant that his songs were not autobiographical.

James Mangold Uses Bob Dylan’s Music as a Narrative Device