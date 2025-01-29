Director James Mangold recently broke into the list of the 50 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time. His latest offering, the music biopic A Complete Unknown, has generated over $70 million worldwide, despite having commenced its international roll-out very recently. The movie is still in the early stages of its global run, which means that it will surely pass the $100 million milestone in the coming days, and several other milestones subsequently. But its performance so far has been good enough to push Mangold's career box office haul closer to a massive new milestone.

His movies have grossed a combined total of nearly $2.5 billion worldwide, and he currently ranks 48 on the all-time list. A few days ago, he overtook none other than Martin Scorsese, whose films have grossed a combined total of just over $2.492 billion globally. This is a considerable achievement for Mangold, who has established himself as a steady studio hand over the last three decades. The filmmaker has worked across a variety of genres, ranging from neo-Westerns and superhero spectacles to old-fashioned romantic dramas and gritty cop thrillers. Mangold's biggest hit remains Logan, the Oscar-nominated blockbuster that grossed over $600 million worldwide in 2017.

His other big hits include The Wolverine (over $400 million worldwide), Knight & Day (over $250 million worldwide), and Ford v. Ferrari (over $220 million worldwide). Although he also directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which technically remains his third-biggest hit, the film cost too much to qualify as a hit. It generated a little over $380 million globally, against a budget that has been reported to be about as high. But before he entered the big leagues, Mangold had delivered modest hits such as 3:10 to Yuma and Identity, both of which grossed over $80 million worldwide.

Mangold Is Putting Together 'Star Wars' and 'Swamp Thing' Projects

To become one of the 50 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, Mangold overtook the career box office hauls of legendary directors such as Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, and Quentin Tarantino. Ahead of him on the all-time list are filmmakers such as Colin Trevorrow, James Gunn, and Guy Ritchie. Starring Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown has generated over $60 million domestically and more than $70 million worldwide. The movie also earned eight Academy Award nominations recently, including a Best Director nod for Mangold.